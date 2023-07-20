Two people have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Skelmersdale, Lancashire in November 2022.

Police were called to Birch Green Road on Wednesday 9 November.

A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Lancashire Police say two men, Cole Kelly, 22, of Inglewhite, Skelmersdale and Warren Williams, 20, of Broad Lane, Kirby, have both been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Williams appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 July 19 and was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on 16 August.

Kelly is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 20 July.

