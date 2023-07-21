A drone has been seized by police after it was flown in a restricted area above The Open golf tournament.

There are currently flight restrictions in place affecting drones as part of the policing operation at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake.

The restricted airspace has been put in place to protect those attending the event and assist with the security of the competition.

Merseyside Police say on Thursday 20 July, they were made aware of a drone being flown in the restricted airspace.

Officers located the pilot and subsequently seized the drone and reminded the operator of the restrictions.

The flight restrictions affecting drones will be in place for the duration of The Open, which is from 20-23 July.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wiggins, in charge of the Policing Operation for the event, said: “This incident demonstrated the excellent detection work by officers who were able to swiftly seize the drone and identify the owner, who was spoken to by officers.

"Please be mindful that airspace restrictions will remain in place for the duration of the event and if we suspect a drone is being flown in the restricted area, then we will take action.

“If you commit an offence and fly a drone within the restricted area without permission, your equipment may be seized and you may render yourself liable to prosecution.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...