Hundreds of school children have run riot in Manchester city centre on the last day of school, with reports of eggs being thrown at police.

Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of students gathered in the Piccadilly Gardens and Market Street area.

Trams on the Manchester Metrolink were also suspended from Market Street or Shudehill after waves of children ran through Piccadilly Gardens in apparent 'stampedes'.

There were reports shops and restaurants had closed their doors or stationed security outside stopping many from entering.

Manchester Metrolink said: "Due to an incident near Market Street/Piccadilly Gardens, all services are running via Exchange Square.

"No services will operate through Market Street or Shudehill. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to your journey."

Granada Reports has approached Greater Manchester Police for comment.

