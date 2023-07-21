A man filmed kicking and punching his dog 12 times in a 'nasty' attack on a Ring doorbell has been banned from keeping any animal for five years.

Michael Hilton, 61, carried out what was described as a ‘sustained physical attack’ on his pet lurcher Ben, which was captured on camera in Leigh, in December 2022.

Hilton was seen kicking Ben 11 times, with nine of such force the dog’s head and body jerked backwards from the impact.

He also struck the lurcher on his upper neck and shoulder region.

The footage was passed to the RSPCA which launched an investigation, and the 61-year-old was subsequently interviewed and pleaded guilty.

Granada Reports has chosen not to show the footage due to its distressing nature. Credit: RSPCA

Describing the attack as ‘nasty’, magistrates imposed a deprivation order on Ben and banned Hilton, of Sanderson’s Croft in Leigh, from keeping any animal for five years.

He was also given a 12 month community order, 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £400 in costs.

Speaking after the conclusion of the case, Inspector Brooks said: “Mr Hilton’s actions towards his pet were totally unnecessary and unacceptable.

"Ben could neither escape nor defend himself from this assault and we’re grateful to the person that alerted us and enabled Mr Hilton to be held accountable for his actions”.

RSPCA inspector Vicki Brooks, who led the investigation for the animal welfare charity, said: “I saw the person forcefully kick, punch and stamp on the dog, striking the animal a total of 12 times with a foot and two times with a hand.

“The dog could be seen trying to back away from the person.

"It was clear that the feet and hands made significant contact with the dog."

Michael Hilton was caught assaulting his dog on a ring doorbell in Leigh. Credit: RSPCA

The vet who examined the footage and gave evidence in the case said: “Ben was caused to suffer as a consequence of physical abuse.

"Suffering will have been experienced by this animal via mechanisms of fear and distress for a period of at least several minutes, possibly longer and pain for a period of several hours, possibly longer.

"In my opinion, the animal involved in this case has been caused to suffer.”

