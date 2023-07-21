A new portrait of the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle has been unveiled.

The picture of the Chorley MP was painted by the British-Australian artist Ralph Heimans.

Mr Hoyle was was elected as speaker on 4 November 2019. The portrait will be displayed alongside paintings of other Speakers in the State Apartments of the Speaker’s House of the last 140 years.

Lindsay Hoyle has been Speaker of the House of Commons. Credit: PA Images

It was completed over 16 months and based on artist sketches and photographs taken over three sittings at Parliament.

The photo shows the Speaker following the same ceremonial route that is taken to formally open the House for the day’s business, and during the State Opening of Parliament.

Members of the public can view the official portrait, along with other works of art in the State Apartments, during tours of the Speaker’s House – taking place this summer.

