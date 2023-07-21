Police clampdown after teenager stabbed in Liverpool

Merseyside Police has clamped down on parts of the city centre after teenager was stabbed repeatedly.

They're imposing a dispersal order on Scotland Road, Boundary Street East, Skirving Place, Great Homer Street, Anderson Street, Netherfield Road North, Conway Street, Great Home Street on to Chapel Lane and Scotland Road. The force also says that there will be a visible police presence in the area.

It will run until 10 pm tomorrow night.

The order follows the reported stabbing of a 17-year-old boy

He suffered injuries to the forearm, stomach and back on Jennifer Avenue last night, and there were reports of anti social behaviour.

He was treated in hospital, and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident Credit: Liverpool Echo

Carried out under anti social behaviour laws the order allows officers have to seize any item, including vehicles, used in the commission of anti-social behaviour. If someone who has previously been directed to leave the area returns they could be arrested.

Chief Inspector Jay Crellin said: “We have proactively put this dispersal order in place in response to the 16-year-old boy being stabbed earlier today and recent reports of anti-social behaviour and disturbances“This dispersal order is to prevent youths gathering and causing unnecessary distress and intimidation to people who want to go about their business without fear or harm. “We have increased patrols in the area, and this latest action of a dispersal zone is to deal with any issues and prevent offences from taking place. I would ask people to continue reporting any concerns and we will take action. “I would urge parents and guardians to know where young people in your care are, to further assist us in dealing with those who cause trouble.”