A record number of riders are set to take part in the Gran Fondo on the Isle of Man.

Riders from 14 countries will compete in the event on the weekend of 22 and 23 July at Mooragh Park.

The Gran Fondo and Time Trial are an opportunity for competitors to qualify in their age category to represent their country at the World Series final in Glasgow next month.

Tyler Hannay, 19, from the Isle of Man has finished on the podium each time he has contested the event.

He was a runner up in 2020, going on to win in 2021 before narrowly missing out in 2022 to eventual winner and former Tour de Yorkshire champion, Chris Lawless.

The women’s race is more difficult to predict, with more than 60 riders taking on the challenging parcours, compared to 20 in 2022.

Fellow Manx rider Becky Storrie favourite amongst the women's riders.

Also competing are Manx rider Jesse Carridge, previous winner Sally Walker, along with debutant Sophie Smith from Utmost Isle of Man Junior Cycling.

The Gran Fondo Isle of Man is an elite level racing , with over 1,100 riders of all ages and abilities set to take part in a range of closed roads events across the weekend.

The event gets underway with an Individual Time Trial on a closed section of the TT motorcycle racing circuit on the morning of Saturday 22 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...