A man and a woman have been charged with perverting the course of justice after a mother's body was found on a footpath.

Kerry Newman, 40, was discovered on New Barn Lane, near to Sandbrook Park shopping centre in Rochdale, at around 4.30am on 17 July 2023.

It is believed the mother of two was taken from an address in Freehold to New Barn Lane in Rochdale where her body was found.

Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team launched an investigation, with her death being treated as 'suspicious'.

Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Kerry Newman was found dead on a footpath in Rochdale Credit: MEN media

Robert Halliwell, 48, of Olney, Freehold, Rochdale, and Melanie Bullen, 52, of Shirburn, Freehold, Rochdale, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Friday 21 July, charged with perverting the course of justice.

Kerry’s mother and stepfather described her as "a loving daughter and mother of two boys, taken away from us too soon" in a tribute following her death.

Greater Manchester Police say the family has requested privacy at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith said: "We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information relating to this incident to please come forward so we can determine what happened to Kerry and give her family the answers they deserve.

"This includes any witnesses, anyone with knowledge of the incident, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage in relation to this incident."

GMP has opened a dedicated Major Incident Portal Credit: GMP

A dedicated Major Incident Public Portal has been opened for information - images and mobile phone, dashcam, or doorbell footage can be submitted online.

Alternatively, the Major Incident Team can be contacted on 0161 856 4338.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

