Let Girls Play - grassroots football celebrates Lionesses' World Cup

On the day the Lionesses start their World Cup campaign, the FA has been running the Big Football Day which is calling on grassroots clubs from across the country to get involved and celebrate!

Whether that’s football taster sessions, coaching workshops, or a World Cup watch party, the day is all about celebrating the growth of the women’s and girls’ game as the Lionesses take to the biggest football stage of all.

At AFC Urmston Meadows in Greater Manchester, dozens of girls teams came together for a football tournament before watching the Lionesses first game of the World Cup on a big screen together.

They were joined by Lioness and Manchester City's Jess Park who's injury meant she couldn't make the World Cup.

Let Girls Play is the FA’s campaign to ensure girls have equal access to football.

The next phase of the Let Girls Play campaign is to extend the equal access mission to grassroots clubs, ensuring no girl has to struggle to find a club to play for.