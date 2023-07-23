Emergency crews evacuate homes as man dies in 'incident' at house

A man has died in what firefighters describe as an "incident involving a property" in Greater Manchester.

Emergency crews rushed to a house in May Walk, Partington, just before 10.30am today.

Workers from the gas network company Cadent are also believed to have been called out.

Emergency workers at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

A number of properties were evacuated nearby.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said:

"Just before 10.30am this morning (Sunday 23rd July), four fire engines from Gorton, Altrincham, Sale and Eccles fire station attended an incident involving a property on May Walk, Partington.

"Firefighters have been in attendance for around two hours and are still at the scene."

Fire engines from four different stations attended the scene. Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police told the media: " GMP are currently in attendance to an incident in May Walk, Partington.

"Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency services, a man has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His family are aware and are being supported. A cordon remains in place. The death is being treated as non-suspicious"