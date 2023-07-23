Organisers of the Bluedot music festival in Cheshire are telling day ticket holders "not to travel" there today because areas of its site are waterlogged.

They say an " unprecedented amount of rainfall" has left the day ticket car park and entrance "impassable."

Laying down tracks and tonnes of wood chips - alongside attempts to pump out standing water - did not help, according to a post on the festival's website and social media.

The annual festival is held at the Jodrell Bank observatory, near Goostrey, beneath the world-famous Lovell radio telescope.

Bluedot's Sunday performances are not being cancelled though.

Despite the area being "muddy," the rest of the event will go ahead for festival-goers already on-site.

Refunds for standalone tickets for Sunday will be issued, say organisers.