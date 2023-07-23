Waterlogged Bluedot music festival tells day ticket holders to stay away
Organisers of the Bluedot music festival in Cheshire are telling day ticket holders "not to travel" there today because areas of its site are waterlogged.
They say an "unprecedented amount of rainfall" has left the day ticket car park and entrance "impassable."
Laying down tracks and tonnes of wood chips - alongside attempts to pump out standing water - did not help, according to a post on the festival's website and social media.
The annual festival is held at the Jodrell Bank observatory, near Goostrey, beneath the world-famous Lovell radio telescope.
Bluedot's Sunday performances are not being cancelled though.
Despite the area being "muddy," the rest of the event will go ahead for festival-goers already on-site.
Refunds for standalone tickets for Sunday will be issued, say organisers.