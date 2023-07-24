A hunt is underway for a gunman who opened fire on a house that had four children inside.

No-one was injured and no arrests have so far been made following the shooting at the home on Hambridge Close in Cheetham Hill, Manchester at around 9.35pm on Sunday 23 July.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say four young children were at home at the time and have been left "incredibly shaken".

The incident is believed to be 'isolated' with no threat to the wider community.

Detective Inspector Michelle Buchanan from GMP City of Manchester district said: "I’d like to reassure the local community that we are following a number of lines of enquiry to trace and arrest the person responsible."Extra officers have been deployed around the local area. If you have any concerns about this incident our officers are on hand to provide reassurance and listen to any of your queries."At the time of this incident, four young children were present at the address, who have understandably been left incredibly shaken by this traumatic event.

"This took place in a residential area, so we’re appealing to anyone who might have witnessed something to please come forward.

"No matter how small the information may seem, it could prove vital to our investigation."

Officers are keen to speak to anyone with CCTV, doorbell footage, photos, or descriptions of the suspects or events.Anyone with information should call GMP on 0161 856 1146 quoting 3319 of 23/7/23. You can also report information via the website or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.