An 'extremely matted' dog had to be put under anaesthetic to be shaved after being abandoned.

Pepper the shih tzu was found tied under a bush in Scargreen Recreation Ground, in Shottesbrook Green in Liverpool on Wednesday 12 July.

Once the dog was found, she was then taken to a local vets. The RSPCA suspected she had not been groomed in 24 months.

Pepper the shih tzu was put under anaesthetic before she was shaved. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Nadine Pengilly, who is investigating, said: “Pepper was in such a state, she was extremely matted - we believe she hasn’t been groomed for about two years.

"The only way the vets could remove all the fur was by putting her under anaesthetic.

"Underneath her fur her skin was red raw, she was clearly very uncomfortable and suffering.”

The RSPCA has said there has been an 'alarming increase' in intentional cruelty against animals, including 381 reports in Merseyside last year - an increase of 15% compared to 2021.

Overall, the number of reports made nationally to the charity’s cruelty line about intentional harm to animals - including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings - has increased by 14%, with 12,582 reported last year compared to 11,012 reports in 2021.

Pepper is now in the care of the RSPCA where she is recovering. Credit: RSPCA

Nadine said: “It is shocking that Pepper ever got into this condition in the first place.

"Someone must know who owned her. We followed up the details on her microchip - which is how we know her name - but sadly we haven’t been able to find out who owned her as the contact details aren’t up to date.

“After her shave, she looks like a new dog and is a lot more comfortable. It is just sad that she has gone through so much.”

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01113127.

The RSPCA has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.