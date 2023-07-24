Family of toddler bitten by a dog backs campaign to keep people safe from attack

The family of a three-year-old who lost the majority of his lip after being attacked by a dog have backed a campaign educating owners about the dangers their pets pose.

Little Harry lost 60% of his top lip when he was attacked by a family member's dog in January.

His injuries were so severe he had to undergo an operation, and may need reconstructive surgery in the future.

Harry was bitten by a relative's dog six months ago

Mum Carrie-Ann Goulding says "he was left unattended a room. One person turned around and the other left the room. From what I was told Harry was feeding the dog. He stopped feeding the dog and it jumped up and bit his face.

"People will just walk out of a room and leave a dog with a child. You can't always trust a dog. You have to be extra vigilant when they are around young children."

The mum has spoken out as part of Merseyside Police's Taking the Lead campaign, which aims to reduce the number of dog bites by offering important safety tips to owners, including how to look after their pet - especially around children - which could prevent serious injuries.

Dr John Tulloch from Liverpool University said: "The key thing for grownups is to be able to almost speak dog. Often with a dog bite it starts off with a dog being uncomfortable and stressed and then that escalates. The final point is the dog biting."

The French Bulldog that bit Harry been rehomed by the dogs trust

The Merseyside Police force area tops the list for the number of dog attacks in the country.

In 2022 there were two fatal incidents - 17-month-old Bella Rae Birch was killed by a dog in her home in St Helens in March.

While seven months later, Ann Dunn, 65, died after an attack involving five American bulldogs at a house in Kirkdale.

Insp Katie Wilkinson from Merseyside Police said: "A lot of people are buying status breed dogs that maybe come from illegal breeding. There is a link between organised crime and dog breeding. Quite often it's seen as a front for other activities such as money laundering.

"These people breeding dogs, they are not interested in the dogs. They are not interested in you having a good family pet. They are interested in money."

The campaign is being supported by Merseyside Dog Safety Partnership (MDSP), the Police and Crime Commissioner, the Blue Cross, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, University of Liverpool, Royal Mail and local councils.