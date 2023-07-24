A dog which attacked and hospitalised a man who was walking it for a family member will be destroyed after it turned on him in the street.

The XL bully is believed to have begun attacking the man after it slipped from its lead and started acting aggressively.

Emergency services were called to Woolton, near Gateacre, in Liverpool, after the 60-year-old man was bitten while taking the dog out for a family member.

One neighbour reported seeing the dog 'chewing' on the man's arm, while another said it is thought the man was trying to stop the dog from attacking others.

Merseyside Police has now seized the dog.

One witness said the dog, after it had slipped its lead, ran towards two children before their grandad managed to lock them in his car.

He said: "The man who was walking the dog... tried to stop it and received massive injuries.

"He managed to get inside the gate to get away from the dog. The police attended and managed to seize the dog and close the road."

A spokesperson from Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that we were called to reports of a man being attacked by a dog in Woolton at 10.48am this morning, Sunday 23 July.

"The 60-year-old man who was bitten had been walking along Station Road with the dog, which belonged to another member of the family, when it slipped its lead, became aggressive, and attacked him causing injuries to his arm.

"When officers arrived at the scene they were able to capture the dog and provide support to the man along with paramedics. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Officers have spoken to the owner of the dog, which is described as an XL Bulldog, and the dog has been signed over for destruction. The dog is not a banned breed."

