Parts of a prison which houses sex offenders are "beyond repair" with a lack of rehabilitation programmes an "astonishing failure", a report has found.

An unannounced Prison's Inspectorate visit to HM Prison Risley in Warrington in April 2023 found high levels of violence and self-harm among inmates with prisoners being confined to their cells for 22 hours a day.

Its also found too many prisoners convicted of sexual offences were being released without having completed offending behaviour work specific to their risks, and slammed the lack of rehabilitation programmes for those jailed for sexual offences as an "astonishing failure".

The report found the following "priority concerns":

Recorded levels of self-harm among prisoners were high and too often support ended without the underlying causes having been addressed.

Living conditions had deteriorated across many wings and showers were in a particularly poor state.

Health care provision was undermined by a lack of onsite dental services and weak management of long-term conditions.

The regime did not provide sufficient time out of cell for a category C resettlement prison.

Leaders did not provide a broad enough range of education, skills or work activities to meet prisoners’ needs.

Far too many prisoners convicted of sexual offences were released without having completed offending behaviour work specific to their risks.

The prison held 1,032 inmates at the time of inspection.

The report found that kiving conditions had deteriorated across many wings and showers were in a particularly poor state. Credit: HM Inspectorate of Prisons

The report stated: "The many prisoners who were unemployed were locked up for 22 hours a day, in a prison that had not created enough places in work or education for the size of the population.

"The jail operated a split regime which meant that most prisoners were only in poorly paid, part-time work or education.

"They did not have enough time out of their cells, with no evening association and an even worse situation at the weekend.

"Only those on the excellent, enhanced living unit had a regime that was commensurate with the category of the prison."

Some cells had broken sinks. Credit: HM Inspectorate of Prisons

The conclusion of the report said: “If Risley is to prepare prisoners adequately for their eventual release, it must provide far more purposeful activity that gives prisoners the skills and experience they need to settle successfully on release.

“The prison must also make sure that its critical public protection function is being met, particularly for the large population of prisoners convicted of sexual offences.”

In response, a Prison Service spokesperson said: “We accept improvements must be made and we are already taking decisive action to address the serious issues raised in this report.

“We are recruiting more probation officers at HMP Risley to improve the risk-assessment of serious offenders and rolling out a dedicated programme to better manage sex offenders.

"We are also now supporting prisoners at risk of homelessness when released with basic, temporary housing while they find a more permanent home.”

HMP Risley is managing self-harm across the prison and planning a new ‘safety summit’ at the prison which will focus on how to tackle the underlying causes of self-harm

