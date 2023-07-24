A police officer has been banned from the profession after subjecting her former partner to "sustained" abusive coercive and controlling behaviour.

Abigail Barlow, 32, is said to have been emotionally abusive and violent towards her ex-partner between June 2016 and October 2020.

She resigned from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) three days after being sentenced for the offences at Mold Magistrates Court in North Wales.

Barlow was handed 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and also received 30 days rehabilitation, 200 hours unpaid work and a restraining order, in January 2023.

She resigned from her role as a Police Constable three days later, on 20 January, having joined GMP 21 May 2018.

An accelerated misconduct hearing by the force, on 21 July, heard Barlow had caused 'serious psychological impact' to her victim.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson, chair of the hearing, said her actions were "incompatible with the role of police officer" and undermined public trust in the force.

He added that she had been trained " to target and combat the very behaviours that she perpetrated".

He said Barlow's behaviour amounted to gross misconduct, and she would have been dismissed from the force had she not already resigned from her role as a PC in the Wigan district.

Chief Constable Watson said: “Barlow's actions were deliberate, unforced, repeated and carried out in the full knowledge that her conduct was both patently unlawful and morally reprehensible.

"Barlow's conduct and conviction inevitably brings the profession into disrepute and undoubtedly damages the confidence that the public might wish to otherwise place in their police officers.

"The criminal behaviour took place over a prolonged period of time and constituted a destructive and regular pattern of behaviour.

"It resulted in serious psychological harms and rendered the victim especially vulnerable."

Gareth Madgwick, the solicitor representing GMP, said Barlow "must have known of the serious effect of her behaviour on her partner".

He added: "There has been regular, repeated or sustained behaviour over a period of time."

Mr Madgwick told the hearing Barlow's actions had left a 'serious psychological impact' on her victim,

He added: "There is a loss of public trust in policing caused by an officer having been convicted of such a grave offence."

Exact details of the nature of her offending were not revealed in public at the hearing.

The Chief Constable said: "Ms Barlow was specially trained to target and combat the very behaviours that she perpetrated over a prolonged period of time.

"Her level of knowledge as to the effect of domestic violence was such that her misconduct must be considered to be particularly serious."

Barlow has now been added to the College of Policing Barred List.

Barlow, of Clifton Street, Milnrow, Rochdale, turned down the opportunity to attend the hearing, be represented by the Police Federation or submit further mitigation to be considered.