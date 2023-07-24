A newborn baby has suffered serious injuries following a car crash near a toll bridge.On Friday 21 July at around 5pm, a dark grey Ford Fiesta and a dark grey Ferrari collided at the junction of the A558 Daresbury Expressway and Manor Park Avenue in Runcorn.The Ferrari was travelling from the Mersey Gateway toll bridge while the Fiesta was joining the carriageway from Manor Park Avenue.A 34-year-old man, who was the driver of the Ferrari, and a three-week-old baby were rushed to hospital with hospital after the crash.

Police said the victims remain in a "serious condition". Credit: MEN Media

Cheshire Police said the victims remain in a "serious condition" in hospital.Officers are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the crash or events leading up to it.Cheshire Police's Sgt Andy Denninson said: "We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it.

"The same goes for anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured events or prior driving of either vehicle leading up to the collision and the collision itself."Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101, or via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1601942.