Love Island stars Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague have announced they are engaged.

The couple, who met on the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019. revealed the news to their millions of fans on social media on Sunday 23 July.

It comes after the boxer announced on during the all-male takeover of ITV's Loose Women two months ago that he planned to propose to the social media influencer "soon".

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague during the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena in 2020. Credit: PA Images

On Loose Women, the boxer from Manchester said: “My actual plan was to do it a lot sooner but obviously being a boxer, when you’re in a training camp you’ve got to completely shut yourself off, you want to just focus on the fight so I can’t be going in and everywhere proposing.

“So I’m going to do it soon guys, honestly, I really am.”

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae with their baby Bambi. Credit: Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child Bambi in January after Molly-Mae had announced she was pregnant back in in September 2022, aged 23 at the time.

On Sunday, the pair shared a black and white video on Instagram where Tommy was holding their baby surrounded by roses.

The half-brother of Tyson Fury can then be seen getting down on one knee to propose with a backdrop of the sea.

The clip was captioned: "Forever. 23/07/23."

The video has been seen by over 2.7 million Instagram users. Credit: Molly Mae Instagram

Commenting on the news, Love Island presenter Maya Jama said: "We love to see it! Congratulations you cuteys."

Paris Fury also commented on the couples post saying "congratulations to yous, such lovely news and your ring is beautiful."

Other Love Island stars congratulated the couple, including Amber-Rose Gill, Millie Court, Dani Dyer and Tasha Ghouri.