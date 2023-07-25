The family of a mum of four found dead following a fire in Manchester have paid tribute, describing her as "loving" and "caring"

Greater Manchester Police say it was called to reports of a fire at a house on Edale Avenue in Moston on Thursday 20 July.

Sadly Jeanette Burke, 49, was found inside the home, and died at the scene.

Her family said in a statement: “As a family, we are devastated with the loss of Jeanette.

"She was a loving, caring mother of four children who was also very excited about the news of her unborn granddaughter.

"Jeanette was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed by her parents, husband, children, siblings, niece, nephews, and her extended family.

“It is clear from the many tributes and all the support that we have received, how well that Jeanette was thought of throughout the community and the many friends that she had.

“As a family, we are still in shock at last Thursday’s events, but we can’t thank people enough for their well-wishes, especially to her children.”