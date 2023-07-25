Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Correspondent Tim Scott

The sisters of a 23-year-old who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a river are marking a year since his death by raising awareness of water safety.

Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey at New Brighton on 19 July 2022, the hottest day on record.

Hayden with his sisters Megan and Brogan Credit: Family photo

Merseyside Police say the 23-year-old was attempting to swim out to the nearby wind turbines with a friend when he disappeared in the water and did not resurface.

Emergency services immediately sprang into action, and RNLI crews from Hoylake and New Brighton carried out extensive searches for Haydn, but sadly his body was recovered on five days later.

Now his sisters Megan and Brogan are channelling their grief into raising awareness of water safety, in the hope no other family has to go through what they have.

The pair were reunited with the lifeguard crews in Hoylake.

Praising the charity, Brogan Griffiths said: "The RNLI put an incredible search out for Haydn, throughout the night, the teams were just so dedicated and just amazing, absolutely amazing volunteer humans who will rescue anyone and will do what they can to try and save a life."

Haydn worked hard on his health and fitness, and had been a member of his local sailing club since he was six.

He later held a power boat licence and worked on the safety and rescue boat for open water swimming.

Hayd had been a member of his local sailing club since the age of six Credit: Family photo

Shortly before he died he was selected for the GBR sailing squad.

Megan said: "The RNLI and emergency services put on an extensive search for Haydn, knowing his physical athleticism they really searched so hard.

"Although it wasn't the outcome we wanted they found Haydn's body and that has given our family closure and we are forever grateful to the RNLI for doing that.

"Now we want to support them by raising awareness and supporting their lifesaving work and hopefully prevent this happening to other families."

Connor Wray helped in the lifeboat search for Haydn, and, as a trainee crew member, it was his first outing on the boat.

"I remember the tasking vividly as it was my first call out as an RNLI volunteer," he said.

"The light was just fading and there was real sense of urgency, when you hear someone is in the water there is no time to spare.

"We searched extensively that night alongside many other agencies.

"As time went on, you start to fear the worst and there was a sense of dread that we could be facing the outcome nobody wanted. ‘It does have an impact on the crew when you can’t return a loved one to a family, but this is nothing in comparison to the heartbreak Haydn’s family were facing.

"The strength and resilience they have shown in his memory is incredible. Meeting them today is so very humbling and the fact they are using Haydn’s memory to make a positive difference and prevent others suffering like they have really is a testament to their courage as a family."

The meeting between the sisters and the RNLI marks World Drowning Prevention Day.

Led by the World Health Organisation, the day calls for people around the world to "do one thing" to prevent drowning.

Drowning is one of the UK's leading causes of accidental death.

Each year more than 400 people drown after tripping, falling or just by underestimating the risks associated with being near water.

Megan said: "We want to try and get people to think about water safety, bring it to the forefront of their minds heading into Summer.

"Hopefully it will get hotter again and just think twice before getting into the water, think about potential hazards and dangers"

The sisters are continuing to raise awareness and fundraising for Stay safe for Haydn in their brother's name.