Members of the Fire Brigades Union in Merseyside are being balloted for industrial action in a long-running dispute over work-related terms and conditions.

The ballot will ask members to vote on whether staff outside of fire control should stop doing pre-arranged overtime.

It also asks FBU members within fire control in Merseyside to vote on taking strike action with intervals.

If members vote 'yes', action would to begin in September and could last for up to six months.

The union’s Merseyside brigade secretary, Ian Hibbert, said: “FBU members do not take industrial action lightly, but we cannot stand by as our nationally agreed terms and conditions of service are attacked and eroded.

“All we are asking is that our employer honours our nationally agreed terms and conditions of service, instead of seeking to cut the Fire Brigades Union out of conversations entirely.”

Members are being balloted for industrial action over a row over work and conditions. Credit: ITV News

The general secretary of the FBU said that Merseyside fire service employers are "attempting to silence firefighters".

Matt Wrack said: “Our members in Merseyside are fighting to be heard by an employer who has stubbornly refused to listen.

“Firefighters have negotiated our terms and conditions nationally.

"It is an outrage that Merseyside fire service employers are attempting to silence firefighters while they undermine the agreed working conditions in the service.

“Frontline firefighters and control staff deserve to be treated with respect. Instead, they are facing ruthless and unjust attacks.

“Firefighters across the whole country stand shoulder to shoulder with Merseyside firefighters and control staff as they vote on their next steps in this dispute.”