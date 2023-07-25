A former children’s entertainer has been jailed for 30 years for multiple sex offences.

Paul McKee, 57, was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court of 13 offences which involved seven children and took place over a 25 year period.He was found and arrested in Thailand in September 2022 by the Royal Thai Police.

McKee, who is originally from Wallasey Village, was then extradited back to the UK to stand trial in Liverpool.

Following a trial in June, he was found guilty and jailed on Monday 24 July for 30 years with a further four years on extended licence.

McKee was convicted of 13 child sexual offences, including rape and sexual assault. Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Constable Graeme Beacall said: “The offences McKee committed were truly horrific and spanned a number of years and victims.

“Our investigation commenced in 2017 when his victims first came forward.

"At that time McKee had moved out of the UK and was confirmed to be living in Thailand but at no point did he return to the UK to assist with our lengthy and prolonged enquiries.

“When the charges against him were authorised by the Crown Prosecution the extradition process was initiated.

"McKee was located and arrested by Royal Thai Police in September 2022 and spent a period on remand in Bangkok before being returned to the UK."

McKee was found guilty of 13 offences involving seven children over a period of nearly 25 years. Credit: Merseyside Police

DC Beacall said McKee had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him forcing the victims "to suffer the ordeal of a trial".

“Thankfully today, due to the courage of the victims, justice has been served and he will now serve a considerable period of time behind bars.

"I hope that McKee’s conviction and sentence will provide a sense of closure for his victims and finally allow them to move on with their lives.

“This case has proven that time and distance is no barrier to justice and that we will do everything within our powers to find the people responsible for committing crimes such as this and bringing them to justice, even when they attempt to flee to other countries."

DC Beacall also thanked the National Crime Agency and the Royal Thai Police for their assistance in bringing McKee to justice.

Dave Coyle, National Crime Agency Regional Manager for Thailand said: “McKee believed he could evade justice by fleeing the UK, but thanks to the joint work between Merseyside Police, the NCA’s international network, the Royal Thai Police and the Thai Attorney General’s Office, he was located, arrested and extradited to the UK, and we are pleased he has been brought to justice for his crimes”.