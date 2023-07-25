Members of the Royal College of Nursing at Nobles Hospital are going on strike for 12 hours following failed pay negotiations.

Because of the strike, which begins on Tuesday 25 July at 8am, the Manx Government say that provisions have been put in place to ease the pressure on its health services.

The decision to strike comes after the RCN balloted its members working for Manx care on the Isle of Man in June about strike action and the overall turnout was 46% with 80% of those voting ‘yes’.

A number of services will remain open as they have been classed as 'essential' by the Royal College of Nursing.

However some will be closed or should operate on a Christmas Day schedule.

This could change depending on how many colleagues attend work during strike action, resulting in some unavoidable last-minute closures.

Manx Care have said that they "respect and support the decision by RCN members to take industrial action, and equally support the decision of any RCN member working for Manx Care to participate in strike action".

Around 120 face-to-face outpatient appointments have been cancelled as a result of the strike. Credit: ITV News

What services will remain open during strike action despite potentially low staffing levels?

Inpatient services at both Noble’s and Ramsey and District Cottage Hospitals

Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department

The Jane Crookall Maternity Unit

The Eric and Marion Scott Oncology Day Unit

In-patient Mental Health services provided at Manannan Court

and some community-based services, such as Dialysis services and Critical Care provision

Maintenance of urgent cancer services and emergency surgery cases

Around 120 face-to-face outpatient appointments have been cancelled as a result of the strike.

The island's GP practices will not be affected by the RCN strike action. All appointments should go ahead as planned unless you are contacted by your practice to change it.

Around 120 face-to-face outpatient appointments have been cancelled on the Isle of Man due to the nurses strike. Credit: PA Images

What service provisions are in place?

The Blood Clinic at Ramsey Cottage Hospital will close on Tuesday. However, the Blood Clinic at Noble’s Hospital will operate as planned. There are no blood donation or transfusion services planned on Tuesday.

Endoscopy appointments for patients on the urgent two-week wait pathway for a suspected cancer diagnosis will go ahead as planned, but all other Endoscopy appointments are cancelled.

All other appointments for patients on the urgent two-week wait pathway for a suspected cancer diagnosis will also go ahead. This includes suspected Gynaecological and skin cancers.

All elective theatre sessions have been cancelled. However, there will be some theatre provision for management of urgent, emergency and trauma patients.

Appointments for anyone due to receive oncology treatment at the Eric and Marion Scott Oncology Day Unit, haemodialysis treatment or any other urgent therapy will go ahead as planned.

The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service (MCISS) will remain open

In-patient services for Manx Care’s Integrated Mental Health Service provided within the Manannan Court facility at Noble’s Hospital will continue as planned. But, some mental health outpatient appointments will be rescheduled including those provided through the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS). The Mental Health Crisis Team will operate as normal.

Maternity appointments, routine appointments, scans and services provided through the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit at Noble’s will continue to take place. The Jane Crookall Maternity Unit will operate as planned.

Maternity and routine appointments, scans and services provided through the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit at Noble’s will take place. Credit: Stockshot

Children’s Ward services will continue as planned, alongside Paediatric outpatient appointments.

The GUM Clinic at Noble’s Hospital, the Fertility Clinic and Family Planning services will be closed.

Urgent and time-sensitive termination appointments will be maintained as planned.

The Diabetes Centre on the Noble’s Hospital site will maintain its medically-led appointments. However, its Nurse-led clinics will be cancelled.

Even if a service is deemed as being essential or there to preserve life, members of the nurses union who work in those services may choose not to attend work during strike action as part of the mandate by their union.

Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, said: “First and foremost, I wish to reiterate Manx Care’s position with regard to industrial action, which is that we respect and support the decision by RCN members to take industrial action, and equally support the decision of any RCN member working for Manx Care to participate in strike action next week.

"The decisions we have taken with regard to cancelling appointments and closing services have not been taken lightly.

"However, it’s vital that we work to maintain safe staffing levels across those services that are deemed as being essential or there to preserve life, particularly access to urgent or emergency care, whilst respecting and acknowledging our colleagues’ right to take industrial action.

"I’d urge anyone with any queries about this to contact the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) in the first instance.”

For more information on appointments and service provision you can visit the Manx Government website.