A group of police officers were attacked after fighting broke out in a city centre involving around '200 youths'.

Officers were initially called to a 'disturbance' in Piccadilly Gardens and St Peter's Square in Manchester after the huge crowd gathered on Monday 24 July.

It is believed the group had been at a party at a bar on nearby Deansgate Locks before it was 'shut down due to the threat posed by youths from within the bar and outside'.

Fights then broke out across the city with "anti-social behaviour taking place", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Officers then tried to "contain the group" in Piccadilly Gardens.

During the incident, four police officers were attacked and four teenagers - between 16 and 18-years-old - have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A Section 35 dispersal order was put in place at around 8:40pm, preventing the youngsters from returning to the city centre for 48 hours.

Police tried to contain the group in Piccadilly Gardens. Credit: MEN Media

It follows hundreds of teenagers 'running riot' in Piccadilly Gardens on Friday 21 July to celebrate the last day of school

It was reported eggs were thrown at police, while some shops were forced to shut temporarily and trams were brought to a halt.

Three arrests were made by police for public order offences. Following this, police said a 'full investigation would take place', including reviewing CCTV.

Following the second incident a GMP spokesperson said: "At approximately 7pm last night, Monday 25 July 2023, police received a call to reports of up to approximately 200 youths causing a disturbance in and around the city centre.

"They had been attending a party at a bar on Deansgate Locks, when it was shut down due to the threat posed by youths from within the bar and outside.

"The youths made their way towards the city centre with sporadic fights and anti-social behaviour taking place.

"Most of them ended up in Piccadilly Gardens, where officers attempted to disperse and contain the group.

"A Section 35 order was implemented by GMP at 8.40pm, which prevents individuals from returning to the City Centre for a period of up to 48 hours.

"If not adhered to, individuals can be arrested for breaching the order. Four people, aged between 16 - 18 years old, were arrested on suspicion of affray and will continue to be interviewed this morning.

"Four police officers were assaulted during the affray."