Police who stopped a car on the motorway were left shocked when they discovered two children sitting in the boot.

The family, who were heading on holiday, were pulled over in their Volkswagen Arteon on the M6 at the Lymm Interchange following a concerned report.

The boot appeared to have cushions, blankets and sleeping bags inside.

Following the discovery the driver was reported for "carrying two passengers with no seatbelts and using a vehicle for unsuitable purpose", police said.

North West Motorway Police shared a picture of the car on social media.

They said said: "VW Arteon stopped following report of X7 people on board ,2 children in the boot. Vehicle sighted on the M6, taken off Junction 20.

"Driver reported for 3 offences, carrying 2 passengers with no seatbelts and using a vehicle for an unsuitable purpose. Family going on holiday."