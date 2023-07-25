Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock spoke to Lisa Bousfield

A British tourist who has arrived back in the UK on an evacuation flight from the Rhodes wildfires says the plane was full of "traumatised people".

Hundreds of people have already landed at UK airports after wildfires broke out on Rhodes and Corfu, leaving many to sleep in schools, airports and sports centres.

Andrea Layfield, from Warrington, arrived back at Manchester Airport on Monday 24 July after staying in Kiotari on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Andrea Layfield shared footage with ITV Granada of an evacuation boat in Rhodes

Andrea said: "I was prepared to fly to another country, I just wanted to get out of Rhodes.

"This was a plane full of traumatised people.

"There were families on my plane that had babies in a vest and nothing else.

"Their mum had a T-Shirt on and bikini bottoms. They had no clothes, they had nothing and they got off that plane with all of us.

"It was a very quiet surreal flight."

A children's playground devastated by the fires in Rhodes. Credit: Lisa Bousfield

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell estimated on Monday 24 July there had been as many as 10,000 British nationals on Rhodes before evacuations began.

Andrea said while she was waiting to be evacuated from her hotel, she saw other TUI customers arriving from the airport for the start of their holiday.

She said: "They didn't even get into reception. They got straight onto the evacuation bus.

"I don't understand why people were still being flown out, it should have been stopped."

Another tourist in Rhodes is Lisa Bousfield, from Cheshire. She flew out to the Greek island on Tuesday 18 July with her 14-year-old daughter.

Lisa said: “It was on the Friday evening at a show outside in the theatre. Ash was coming down over the back, it was landing on us and going in people’s drinks.

“The staff just carried on entertaining. It seemed okay, so we just carried on."

They later received warning from a barman that their hotel was about to be evacuated.

Lisa said: "I just went into survival mode. People were getting upset but it was relatively calm."

She has now stayed in three different hotels. While food and drink is being provided, they are having to sleep on sunbed cushions as there as no beds available.

Tourists on the beach at Kiotari Credit: Andrea Layfield

Lisa said: "The Greek people have been so nice. They gave us discounts on clothing that we bought.

“I’m just hoping we get back home as planned. I’m always an optimistic person, so we are trying to make the most of the holiday we’ve got left.

“We might as well enjoy the beach and sunshine as best as we can."

Repatriation flights back to Manchester Airport have arrived from Rhodes on Tuesday 25 July.

TUI says it will be in touch with customers directly if their hotels in the South of the island have been impacted. Credit: PA Images

In response TUI said: "Our teams in Rhodes have been working tirelessly to support customers impacted by the wildfires in south-eastern parts of the island.

"Five repatriation flights have brought hundreds of customers home and we’re working hard to get everyone back as soon as we can.

"We appreciate how distressing and difficult it’s been for those who have been evacuated.

"We ask that they continue to follow the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with our reps.

"We are not operating any outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Friday 28 July, and are also not operating holidays for customers travelling to impacted hotels up to and including Sunday 30 July.

"We'll be in touch with customers directly if their hotels in the South of the island have been impacted.

"All flight-only customers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds. Package holiday customers will have the option to amend their booking or cancel with a full refund.

"Passengers due to travel up to and including 30 July for all areas of Rhodes will be offered a fee free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund.

"We are still operating flights from Rhodes back to UK & Ireland as scheduled. The safety and well-being of our customers and teams remains our top priority."

