A man has been arrested after two police officers were attacked with a knife in the Old Trafford area of Manchester, following a police pursuit.

At around 4pm today (Wednesday 26 July 2023), police attempted to stop a moped being driven erratically, but the vehicle made off.

It was found a short time later near the junction of Wood Road and Upper Chorlton Road in Old Trafford after being involved in a road traffic collision.

Scenes of crime officers at the scene in Old Trafford Credit: MEN Media

An 18-year-old was detained at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Whilst the two officers were responding to this incident, another male, who is at this time being treated as possibly unconnected to collision, is reported to have approached the officers and assaulted them with a knife.

The 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with this assault. During the arrest, the two officers deployed a taser to maintain the safety of all involved.

As is standard procedure, the man was taken to hospital to ensure his welfare prior to being taken into custody.

Two officers are attacked while arresting another man in an unconnected incident Credit: MEN Media

Superintendent Cara Charlesworth said: "This was a serious assault on two officers who were simply doing their jobs and trying to keep members of the public safe.

"Thankfully the injuries inflicted on our officers are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing and I commend them for their bravery in bringing the incident to a swift and safe conclusion without risk to the public.

One has required hospital treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Cordon in leafy street in Old Trafford Credit: ITV Granada

"I can assure you that we are treating this incident with due severity and whilst I am pleased we have a man in custody, this investigation is in its early days and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances.

"I urge anyone with information about this incident that could assist our investigation to please contact police as soon as possible.

This includes if you were in the area at the time and have any footage - including mobile, CCTV or dashcam.