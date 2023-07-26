A man who controlled a county line called the "Dave Team" has been jailed for three and a half years.

Ian Thomas, 36, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday 26 July for being for the supply of Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine), possession of Class A and B drugs and an offensive weapon.

Thomas, of 12 Sunnyside, Toxteth, was controlling a county line called the “Dave Team”, which was supplying heroin and crack cocaine between Merseyside and Northwich.

During a search of Thomas’ home, Merseyside Police seized a mobile phone that revealed he was involved in the supply and sale of controlled drugs.

The investigation was part of Project Medusa – an investigation into County Lines drugs supply in Merseyside.

He was arrested and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: "Thomas’ arrest is part of the proactive work we carry out under Project Medusa, an operation that works across force boundaries to ensure we take offenders off our streets.

“I hope his sentence shows how committed we are in removing anyone who is involved in organised crime and the supply of drugs in our communities which often destroys so many lives.

“Our work to remove such criminals from our streets continues daily. I would ask anyone who has information about this kind of activity to come forward so we can continue to take action.”