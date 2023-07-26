Metro Mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram have said they will continue with their legal action against proposals to close rail ticket offices.

It follows the news that the consultation on proposed closure of train ticket office closures has been delayed, leading to hope among travellers that the plan could be scrapped.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram are among three other mayors preparing to take legal action against train operators in an effort to stop the closure of just under 1,000 ticket offices.

Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram have led the way on legal action against the proposed closures. Credit: PA Images

Steve Rotheram said: "Once again for those at the back (and in Whitehall) the Railways Act requires a 12 week consultation period for closing part of a station"

Meanwhile, Andy Burnham said: "This shows we were right to challenge this flawed process. But it’s not good enough.

"The law requires a 12-week consultation. We will continue to pursue our legal action."

Ministers recently announced a plan to "modernise" the railway by closing all of England's ticket offices and opened an evidence-taking process which was due to last 21 days but has now been extended to 1 September.

The consultation had already received 170,000 comments, according to watchdog Transport Focus and the Rail Delivery Group said operators are "keen to give more people a chance to give their views on the proposals".

The chairman of Network Rail, Lord Peter Hendy, told the BBC the consultation's delay is a "really good thing for our customers" and shows that "government and the operators want to hear more from passengers".

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “While this is a matter for the industry, it is right that train operators have listened to feedback and extended their consultations, following continued engagement with stakeholders, including accessibility groups.

“Following the consultations, independent passenger bodies will continue to play a vital role in assessing and shaping proposals.”

