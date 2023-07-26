A national service of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of the Summerland disaster is to be held in the Isle of Man.

Survivors, bereaved families and members of the Isle of Man community will gather at St George’s Church in Douglas on Sunday 30 July to remember those who died.

A Book of Commemoration has been created to mark the occasion, containing the names of the 50 people who died.

Attendees on Sunday will be invited to view the book following the service and use a dedicated section to record their tributes and memories.

Led by the Venerable Irene Cowell, Archdeacon of Man, Sunday’s service will be attended by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, the Chief Minister, Government Ministers and Tynwald Members, and the Mayor of Douglas and Douglas Councillors.

They will be joined by the Chief Constable and retired police officers, the Chief Fire Officer and retired fire officers, and representatives from the Ambulance Service, Coastguard, Red Cross, St John Ambulance, Civil Defence, local churches and the Island’s local authorities.

50 people died, and 80 more were seriously injured, after a fire spread through the island's leisure centre on 2 August 1973.

It was, at the time, the worst peacetime loss of life in a fire disaster since the blitz, and many who suffered feel the catastrophe has never been truly recognised.

MPs asked the Isle of Man Government whether they would 'commit to a full inquiry' into the Summerland fire, during a debate in the House of Commons on Thursday 13 July.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan made a statement to Tynwald on Tuesday 18 July, during which he apologised on behalf of the Isle of Man Government for ‘the pain and suffering felt by everyone affected’ by the Summerland fire.

The Summerland fire killed 50 people and injured many more. Credit: Noel Howarth

Referring to the National Service of Remembrance, he added: ‘We have invited survivors, relatives of victims, those bereaved by the tragedy and members of our emergency and health services past and present.

"I am pleased that many are planning to attend, and it is my sincere hope that the act of coming together for a common cause will be a comfort.

"The service is open to all, and I hope many members of the Manx public will attend. However much or little you know about Summerland; the unique circumstances of the commemoration service will make it a poignant and special occasion. It is an opportunity for all of us to pay a respectful tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire.

"A book of remembrance has been commissioned for the occasion in which people are invited to record their memories and tributes. This will be in St George’s Church at the service and kept there safely, as a legacy of our anniversary commemorations.

"I look forward to welcoming people who may never have visited the Island before but who will find comfort in attending. Many others, I’m sure, will follow the service live online and on the radio."

ITV Granada Reports are creating a collection of special reports on the Summerland fire. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

ITV Granada Reports will be continuing to air a number of special reports leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Summerland fire.

The 50th anniversary of the Summerland disaster is on 2 August 2023.

