Play Brightcove video

Tom Aspinall talking to Chris Hall and Lucy and Gamal on ITV Granada Reports

British heavyweight fighter Tom Aspinall says he is only one fight away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship world title shot.

The UFC star from Atherton in Greater Manchester is currently 4th in the rankings.

He won his long-awaited comeback fight in the heavyweight division beating Marcin Tybura in just 73 seconds.

Tom Aspinall is now number 4 in the UFC rankings

There are a couple of big fights on the horizon in the heavyweight division and Aspinall will be watching them closely.

Former interim champion Ciryl Gane takes on number eight ranked Sergey Spivak in Paris in September.

Then it's UFC 295 in November with heavyweight champion Jon Jones defending his title against former title-holder Stipe Miocic.

An eliminator against the winner of Gane-Spivac looks like Aspinall's next obstacle and then he should be in line for a shot at the title.

He said: "The past 12 months had probably been the toughest of his life, as a professional athlete and not being able to train or compete."

He had seriously damaged his knee, which in the past "would have been described as career-ending injury." He said he was "relieved to come back just a year later and beat a top opponent".

"Currently the greatest fight of all time statistically is the champion in my division and I want a piece of that, that's the dream fight."

Tom Aspinall credits his father for his success in his career Credit: ITV Granada

He started 'mixed martial arts' at the age of just 8 and it was his dad, Andy Aspinall who is is head coach andgot him into the sport.

"My dad believed in me before I even believed in myself'.

"It's a tough sport and if it wasn't for my dad I wouldn't be anywhere like the position I'm in the sport without him."

Tom Aspinall training with his dad Andy Aspinall, his head coach Credit: ITV Granada

Recently he trained with Wigan Warriors rugby league club illustrating just how tough the training is.

Tom Aspinall training with his dad Andy Aspinall, his head coach Credit: ITV Granada

His hometown Atherton now has two great Super League clubs, Leigh Leopards who are preparing to go to Wembley but he would not be drawn on who he supports.

At just 30 he said he would like to leave the ring by his late 30s. As a father of three he said, the sport is "a really good opportunity for kids these days to do something with their life."