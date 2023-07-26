Blackpool Tower has welcomed a waxwork of King Charles III to open a new 'smiles garden'.

The monarch arrived in time to open the garden with more than 50,000 colourful blooms, the garden will change changes each season.

The garden is located 380 feet in the air.

The waxwork of the King surveys the Fylde coast. Credit: Madame Tussauds

Aaron Edgar, Operations Manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “The top of Blackpool Tower really is looking absolutely stunning. You just cannot fail to smile when you see it

“It would obviously have been wonderful to have the real King Charles here to launch our summer garden of smiles – and who knows, let’s hope he may pay us a visit very soon!

“But in the meantime, his wax version from our neighbours Madame Tussauds along the promenade, is obviously superb so we were delighted to have the wax version of The King here this morning."

The garden, which has been designed and created by Preston-based Margaret Mason Florist, includes a range of artificial botanical floral arrangements, offering visitors the chance to soak up the stunning views across the Fylde coast.

