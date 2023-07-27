A drug dealer who used the handle "monstermunchman" to supply kilos of cocaine has been jailed for 18 years.

Jamie Joseph Veale, 32, used the messaging app EncroChat to negotiate prices for at least 17 kilograms of cocaine between May 19 and 13 June.

Encrochat is a secret communications app frequently used by criminals to conduct their activities unmonitored. It was cracked by law enforcement in May 2020, leading to many convictions.

Veale, of Moorfield Road, Widnes, Cheshire, had no visible signs of income, but was staying in luxury villas overseas for months at a time, owned a jet ski, had designer watches, and went on extravagant holidays.

He was arrested on 29 June after Cheshire Police gained a search warrant of his home.

Police found multiple mobile phones, cash, a large amount of designer jewellery and clothing, and drug related paraphernalia.

Veale was arrested and charged with drugs supply offences. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs at Liverpool Crown Court and was jailed for 18 years.

Detective Sergeant Christian Gordon said: “Despite having no job, Veale reaped the benefits of his criminal activity, owning luxury items and going on expensive trips abroad.

"He was responsible for the supply of a substantial amount of cocaine and ran his conspiracy through a platform he believed would keep him under the radar.

“But after EncroChat was infiltrated, officers were able to comb through messages attributed to Veale under a codename and collect a catalogue of evidence against him.

"Thanks to this hard work, he is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars."

