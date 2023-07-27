Further eight men charged in Rochdale historical child exploitation investigation
Police have charged a further eight men in connection with an investigation into historical child sexual exploitation.
Known as 'Operation Lytton', Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is investigating "non-recent" child sexual exploitation in Rochdale.
The eight men will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on 27 July.
They are charged with:
Wayne Ellis, 53, of Lytton Street in Burnley - four counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.
Maqsood Khan, 41, of Whitworth Road in Rochdale - gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age, gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14, four counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years of age and two counts of rape of a female under 16 years.
Asif Khan, 39, also of Whitworth Road in Rochdale - two counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 years of age and two counts of rape of a female under 16 years of age.
Abdul Rob, 46, of Mizzy Road in Rochdale - two counts of rape female under 16, three counts of rape girl aged 13/14/15, one count of trafficking persons with the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation and three counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 years of age.
Benjamin Tyrrell, 40, of Bodhyfryd Road in Llandudno, Wales - three counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 years of age.
Itfaq Hussain, 42, of Hey Street In Rochdale, - two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14 years of age, two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age and four counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 years of age.
Arshad Hussain, 45, of Shaw Street in Rochdale - three counts of trafficking persons with the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation.
Dave Lawton, 37, of no fixed abode - rape of a female under 16 and unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years of age.
Where to find help if you're a survivor of sexual assault in the North West
Greater Manchester Victims' Services
They provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.
RASASC: Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Centre (Cheshire & Merseyside)
RASASC supports people who have been affected by rape or sexual abuse. It has offices in Chester, Crewe, Ellesmere Port, Knowsley, Halton, Northwich, Macclesfield, St.Helens and Warrington, and also offers outreach support in locations across Cheshire and Merseyside.
You can call them on: 0330 363 0063
Trust House Lancashire
Trust House offers a safe space where survivors of all forms of rape and sexual abuse can access a range of services to help improve their health and well being, regain their confidence and self-esteem and be empowered to reclaim their lives.
You can call them on 01772 825 288 or email support@trusthouselancs.org
Young Person's Advisory Service (YPAS)
They support children, young people and families from three locations in Central, South and North Liverpool - covering Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, Wirral, and St Helens (Merseyside).
You can contact them on 0151 707 1025, or email support@ypas.org.uk
The Birchall Trust
It offers one to one weekly counselling sessions to male and females of all ages who have experienced rape and/or sexual abuse in South Cumbria and North Lancashire.
You can phone them on 01229 820828 or email on enquiries@birchalltrust.org.uk
Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester
Provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by telephoning 0161 276 6515.
Greater Manchester Rape Crisis
This is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk
Survivors Manchester
They provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.