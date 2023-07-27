Police have charged a further eight men in connection with an investigation into historical child sexual exploitation.

Known as 'Operation Lytton', Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is investigating "non-recent" child sexual exploitation in Rochdale.

The eight men will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on 27 July.

They are charged with:

Wayne Ellis, 53, of Lytton Street in Burnley - four counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

Maqsood Khan, 41, of Whitworth Road in Rochdale - gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age, gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14, four counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years of age and two counts of rape of a female under 16 years.

Asif Khan, 39, also of Whitworth Road in Rochdale - two counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 years of age and two counts of rape of a female under 16 years of age.

Abdul Rob, 46, of Mizzy Road in Rochdale - two counts of rape female under 16, three counts of rape girl aged 13/14/15, one count of trafficking persons with the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation and three counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 years of age.

Benjamin Tyrrell, 40, of Bodhyfryd Road in Llandudno, Wales - three counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 years of age.

Itfaq Hussain, 42, of Hey Street In Rochdale, - two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14 years of age, two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age and four counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 years of age.

Arshad Hussain, 45, of Shaw Street in Rochdale - three counts of trafficking persons with the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation.

Dave Lawton, 37, of no fixed abode - rape of a female under 16 and unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years of age.