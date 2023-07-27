Former Smiths frontman Morrissey has criticised celebrity tributes to Sinead O'Connor, asking 'where was the support for her' when she was still alive.

O'Connor, born in Dublin, was found unresponsive at a home in south-east London, the Met Police have said.

She was best known for her song Nothing Compares 2 U, which was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

Sinead O'Connor was found dead on Wednesday 26 July. Credit: PA Images

But following her death Morrissey, from Urmston, Manchester, released a statement on his website asking "where was the support for her while she was still alive".

He said: "She had only so much ‘self’ to give. She was dropped by her label after selling seven million albums for them.

"She became crazed, yes, but uninteresting, never. She had done nothing wrong.

"She had proud vulnerability … and there is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don’t ‘fit in’ (this I know only too well), and they are never praised until death - when, finally, they can’t answer back.

"You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn't the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you."

He went on to say: " Music CEOs who had put on their most charming smile as they refused her for their roster are queuing-up to call her a “feminist icon”...

"Why is ANYBODY surprised that Sinead O'Connor is dead? Who cared enough to save Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, Billie Holiday?

"Where do you go when death can be the best outcome? Was this music madness worth Sinead's life?

" She was a challenge, and she couldn’t be boxed-up, and she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent. She was harassed simply for being herself. "

Morrissey said people should have praised Sinead O'Connor while she was alive. Credit: PA Images

Throughout her career, O'Connor was vocal about her activism, political views and struggles with mental health.

She released 10 studio albums across a career spanning more than 30 years.

The singer's death, on Wednesday 26 July, is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be sent to the coroner.

In a statement, police said: "Police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday, July 26 to reports of an unresponsive woman in the SE24 area.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been notified.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

