A gang of teenagers, some as young as 15, stole £4 million worth of cars before bragging about it on Snapchat.

The thieves, aged between 15 and 20, stole cars from outside people's homes across Greater Manchester and Cheshire as they slept, as well as from Manchester Airport.

They used a device to steal keyless Range Rovers, Land Rovers and Jaguars and then posted their crimes on social media app Snapchat.

The stolen vehicles would be disposed of "by various means", police said, with the gang using cloned plates and 'chop shops' to strip down vehicles.

In one night they stole four cars from the same house.

The gang's victims included NHS workers and young women. One victim told the court how her car was stolen just a day after she suffered a miscarriage.

She had to make her way to hospital on public transport for a surgical procedure after waking up to find her car had gone.

Another woman said she has not been able to sleep in her own bed since September 2022.

Members of the gang were sentenced at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: MEN Media

A further victim missed seeing her dad before he died as she was busy organising insurance in the aftermath of the theft of her car. Another family moved home after the burglary.

At Manchester Crown Court, seven members of the Organised Crime Group behind the thefts were sentenced for 299 separate charges. One boy is still to be sentenced.

Maliq Hutchinson-Khan, 19, was sentenced to 31 months for three burglaries and three attempted burglaries. He was also sentenced for a domestic violence assault where he received a further eight months to run consecutively.

Niall Ritchie, 18, was sentenced to a three-year youth referral order for eight burglaries and four attempted burglaries. He also received 200 hours unpaid work, a three-month curfew and no contact with his co-defendants.

Taylor Burns, 19, was sentenced 28 months for three burglaries, one aggravated taking without consent and one allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle taken without consent. The value of his offending totalled £153,000.

Callum Parkes, 19, was sentenced to 40 months for five burglaries and 23 of handling stolen goods. The value of his offending totalled £600,000.

A 16-year-old boy was sentenced for 13 burglaries, five attempted burglaries, four thefts from vehicles parked at Manchester Airport and two driving offences. The value of his offending totalled £512,000. He had been on remand for nine months and was sentenced to a three-year youth rehabilitation order, with 180 days activity requirement, a three-month curfew, no contact with his co-defendants and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

A 17-year-old boy was sentenced for 12 burglaries, three attempted burglaries, three charges of handling stolen goods and one charge of criminal damage. The total value of his offending was £804,000.

A 17-year-old boy was sentenced to 24 months detention and training order for three burglaries, 19 theft of motor vehicles, 19 handling stolen goods, one dangerous driving for 15 months and needs to take an extended test. The value of his offending totalled £1.2million.

A 16-year-old boy will be sentenced at Youth Court on 7 August

Detective Constable Chris Chinnery, of GMP’s Serious Organised Crime Group, said: "There have been some harrowing victim personal statements where members of the public have been quite badly affected.

"The impact on the community is colossal, as the vehicles are being stolen whilst the victims sleep upstairs.

"Their offending was on a vast scale, operating across the Greater Manchester area and having significant ramifications on the victims.

"The evidence captured on the defendant’s phone indicated they were involved in the commission of the primary offences and shows them in or near stolen vehicles immediately after the offences.

"A huge part of the evidence was recovered from the defendant’s own mobile phones, as once they had stolen the vehicles, they filmed each other stood with, or driving them.

"In most cases with the burglaries, they snapped the locks of UPVC doors, and entered the house looking for car keys, sometimes posting their endeavours on Snapchat.

“One of the group also had a device used for the keyless thefts of Range Rovers, Land Rovers and Jaguars and stole two Range Rover SVR’s within an hour, one was valued at £107,000 and the other £78,000."

