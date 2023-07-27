Play Brightcove video

There is "deep disappointment and shock" at former Liverpool club captain Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia, an LGBTQ+ supporters group says.

The longtime vocal ally of gay, lesbian, trans and queer communities is joining the Al-Etiffaq club in a deal that will reportedly pay him £700,000 a week.

But the move has attracted much criticism as same-sex sex relationships are illegal under Saudi law, with punishments including the death penalty. Expressing a transgender identity is also criminalised.

Play Brightcove video

Kop Outs, Liverpool's LGBT+ Fans Group, says Henderson's decision had left "many really disappointed" in someone they "lauded as an ally."

Paul Amann , chair of the group, said: "The vast majority are clearly very angry, very hurt and very disappointed.

"Somebody who chose to stand with us, is now choosing to stand with our oppressors.

"We need to make sure that players and managers understand that they can say no to this."

Former Everton player Thomas Hitzlsperger has also questioned Henderson's ally status. Credit: PA Images

Mr Amann is not alone in questioning Henderson's choice of transfer destination.

Ex-Everton midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger, who came out as gay in 2014, posted his own view on social media.

"So Jordan Henderson finally gets his move to Saudi Arabia. Fair play to him, he can play wherever he wants to play,” he wrote.

"Curious to know though how the new brand JH will look like. The old one is dead!

"I did believe for a while that his support for the [rainbow emoji] community would be genuine. Silly me…"

Henderson led Liverpool to trophies and honours galore across 12 years at the club. Credit: PA Images

Liverpool’s Club Supporters Board, founded last year and including representatives from Kop Outs and the women’s supporters club, described Henderson as having caused "hurt and division."

"Jordan Henderson was a true captain and true leader for Liverpool on and off the pitch," said a statement.

"We know he did much to promote inclusion on and off the pitch. He stood out as a principled footballer.

"We are therefore very disappointed by his decision and the hurt and division it has created.

"The very essence of the Liverpool supporters board is to be inclusive and ensure all Liverpool fans, whatever their faith, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or disability can attend and enjoy football.

"That’s what we want for fans, that’s what we want for football."

Liverpool club legend Jamie Carragher wonders if the move will have wider implications.

Henderson’s former team-mate Jamie Carragher says he feels the criticism being aimed at the midfielder is justified.

Writing in his Daily Telegraph column, the defender-turned-pundit said: "Henderson has a big problem to deal with because of his previous remarks in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I fully understand that criticism and it is justified. Jordan was heralded on the back of his speaking out, so he has difficult questions to answer, and the critical reaction towards him will have a negative impact moving forward for those communities who cherish support from high-profile figures.

"When other footballers hear the criticism directed at him, they will not say 'I can’t go to Saudi.' They will be told by their advisors to keep their mouth shut in case they move there in future, thus avoiding accusations of hypocrisy.

"That will equate to buying silence – a grave impact of sportswashing."

Jordan Henderson's representatives have been contacted for comment.