A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a fake gun fired 'pellets' at people in a street.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to Market Street in Stalybridge on 21 July after reports of 'pellets' being fired at people and objects on the road.

A fake gun was seized. The boy was then arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, police said.

Inspector Jon Ezard of GMP's Operation Venture, said: "Guns and weapons have no place on our streets and GMP will immediately respond to incidents involving firearms to ensure that our communities remain safe and feel safe.

"Possession of an imitation firearm in a public place is a very serious offence and can result in up to 10 years in prison.

"There is no excuse for owning such a weapon and I urge anyone in possession of one to surrender it before it is too late.

"You can do so anonymously and without fear of prosecution at one of the Forever Amnesty bins located at Police Stations across Greater Manchester."