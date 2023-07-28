A criminal investigation is being launched into a Lancashire Police officer after an 11-year-old boy was hit by a police car while crossing the road.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) says it is conducting a criminal investigation into the actions of a Lancashire Police officer in connection to a collision with a 11-year-old child on Owen Road in Lancaster.

At around 8.30pm, the police driver was responding to an emergency call on 25 May and collided with the boy.

The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital and has made steady improvements since.

The IOPC says it has obtained CCTV footage, bodyworn footage from officers involved and witness statements.

The driver of the car on that day has been told they are being investigated for potentially causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They are also being investigated for potential gross misconduct for their driving. This does not mean disciplinary proceedings or criminal charges will follow.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “This incident will have had a big impact on the young child and his family and friends and my thoughts are with all those affected. I hope he continue to make improvements.

“Our investigation will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision-making of the police driver and whether they were in line with policy and procedure.

“We have been in contact with the young child’s family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress.”

A decision over any potential disciplinary proceedings, referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, or learning arising from this incident will be made by us on conclusion of the investigation.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the injured boy and we continue to wish him well in his recovery.

"Following the collision we made an immediate referral to the IOPC and we have supported their investigation throughout, whilst recognising it is an independent investigation.”