Slovenian Eurovision stars Joker Out: 'we identify as Liverpudlians!'

Joker Out speak to Granada Reports Correspondent Victoria Grimes.

Warning: film contains flashing images from the start.

They may have finished Eurovision in Liverpool in 21st place, but for Slovenian Indie band Joker Out, the journey is just beginning.

SInce the song contest in May 2023, their fan base has increased ten fold, with social media followers growing by the day and almost two million monthly listeners on streaming platform Spotify.

Their Eurovision song, 'Carpe Diem' has amassed an extraordinary 11 million plays.

The band on stage at the Eurovision Grand Final in Liverpool Credit: PA

The band have just finished a sell out UK tour, which took in dates in Liverpool and Manchester.

Speaking when the tour arrived in Manchester, lead singer Bojan Cvjetićanin said: "Its great to be back - much sooner than we expected!

"After Eurovision our only goal was to see if we can have concerts outside of Slovenia and we have already managed to arrange a European tour, which started in Dublin."

The band appeared alongside Irish Eurovision entry Wild Youth, another fan favourite of the contest.

Ireland's Wild Youth on stage at the Eurovision song contest semi final. They failed to qualify for the final.

"The first show sold out in just 12 minutes, and the gigs kept selling out in record times which we never expected." added Bojan.

Such is the band's popularity, they say fans are now learning their songs in their native language.

Slovenian is spoken by only 2.5 million people worldwide, something the band's success may very well change.

Bojan said: "At our first gig in Dublin we were amazed with the amount of people singing in Slovenian- just because it never happens!

"So many people had tried to learn the lyrics, brought Slovenian flags - it was a magical moment for us."

The band sing part of their song New Wave in Slovenian and then English.

Guitarist Jan Peteh said: "We figured out that this would be our third time in Liverpool in about two or three months - we are really happy to be back. The people are awesome and the venues are great."

"Our first UK gig was in Camp and Furnace in the city's Baltic Triangle area," Guitarist Kris Gustin added:

"If we had to identify with one part of England then we would have to say that we are Liverpudlians!"

"We definitely feel a connection with the city - it was where it started for us with Eurovision." added drummer Jure Maček.

"We also filmed our video for our song New Wave there so it's a special place for us."

Lead singer Bojan on stage at Eurovision in Liverpool, May 2023 Credit: PA

The band collaborated on the single with global superstar Elvis Costello, who was so impressed when he heard the song that he agreed to write some of the lyrics in English and to feature on the track.

After the European tour finishes, they have the small matter of a sell out arena show in their home city Ljubljana, before they start recording their next album in January 2024.

It's expected to be released later that year and will no doubt keep them on track with their dream to conquer some of the world's biggest stages.

Bojan added: "Slovenia is always on the map in the sports section. Now I think it's time to put it on the music section as well."