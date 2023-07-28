A former Greater Manchester Police officer has been found guilty of sexual offices against a child who just 12 when the abuse started.

Stephen Hardy, 45, formally a detective from the Mottram area, pleaded not guilty to a total of 20 charges including rape, sexual assault and causing a child to engage in sexual activity between December 2012 and June 2020.

Hardy denied that there had been any sexual contact between him and the child and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Following the four week trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Hardy was found guilty of all 20 offences.

He will be sentenced on 11 September.

Jo Palmiero, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West’s rape and serious sexual abuse unit said: "Stephen Hardy gained the trust of the child before subjecting them to sickening sexual abuse, with no thought for the lasting damage his abuse would cause.

“Hardy was a police officer, in a position of trust, who manipulated and controlled his victim.

“The CPS worked closely with Greater Manchester Police to build the case and applied for the victim to give evidence over live link and for two witnesses to be screened from Hardy, so they all felt able to give their best evidence at trial.

“I would like to commend the victim for reporting the abuse and supporting the prosecution.”

Granada Reports has contacted Greater Manchester Police for comment.