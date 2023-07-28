Liverpool Pride holds Kyiv's LGBTQ+ celebration on war-torn Ukraine's behalf

Thousands of LGTBQ+ people will march through Liverpool this weekend, as the city hosts a joint pride celebration with Ukraine.

Kyiv's own pride march cannot be held there, due to the Russian invasion, so Merseyside will hold the event on its behalf.

More than 15,000 turned the city centre into what organisers called a "sea of rainbows" for last year's Liverpool Pride.

They believe this year's event continues the city's "Eurovision legacy" after successfully hosting the song contest for Ukraine.

A Mersey Ferry was festooned with rainbow flags alongside the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine. Credit: ITV News

Members of Kyiv Pride jumped on a Mersey Ferry to start the weekend's events, adding rainbow colours alongside Ukraine's blue and yellow flag.

"It's very important to us that Liverpool gives their streets to Ukraine," Ksenia Termasina told ITV News.

"We can use our voices to talk about the war," she said, "to talk about the queer people of Ukraine."

Edward Reese added: "I have my partner back in Kyiv and I'm always checking is everything ok.

"And people from our team have partners who are fighting on the frontline right now."

Pride organisers in Merseyside believe the event follows on naturally from hosting Eurovision to help Ukraine during the war.

It is a "celebration" and a "protest" according to Paul Amman, from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

"We've developed an affinity with Kyiv," Mr Amman said, "over the time of the war.

"We've co-delivered, on their behalf, Eurovision which was an amazing success and now... this celebration, this protest in combination with their pride."

Singer Soraya Vivien will lead the pride march on 29 July and perform the official Kyiv Pride anthem.

Profits from her song 'Colours Of Love' will go towards buying medical supplies, food and shelter for members of the LGBTQ+ community in Ukraine.

"I have been very fortunate to perform gigs all around the world," she said, "especially in Eastern Europe.

"I have seen first hand, even before the war started, how the LGBTQ+ community has been treated.

"This is why I wanted to put together like-minded people who I know can make a difference to record this song, create this video and tell their story."

Officials in both Liverpool and Kyiv are calling on LGBTQ+ people, allies and Ukrainians who have had to start new lives in the safety of the UK to travel to the city this weekend.

The more people who march in solidarity, they believe, the louder the message on peace and compassion.

