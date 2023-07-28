A man has died after a crash on the Liverpool-bound carriageway of the M62.Just before midnight on Thursday 27 July, police received several reports of a collision on the motorway just prior to Tarbock Island. A 28 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Road closures remain in place on the westbound carriageway between junction 7 (Rainhill) and Junction 6 (Tarbock) for collision investigation work to take place.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses who may be able to assist with the investigation into the crash.Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts are with this man’s family at this devastating time and they are being supported by our specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

"I appeal to anyone who was travelling on either side of the M62 motorway in that area between 11:50pm and 12:05pm, who has dash camera CCTV in their car, to make contact with our team. We can check if any footage will have captured the build up to this collision or the collision itself."Additionally, if you were driving in this area and witnessed any part of this incident, I would be grateful if you could please get in touch. Any information you can provide may be vital in our investigation to fully establish what has happened."

A diversion for motorists has been put in place:

Road users heading westbound are advised to follow the solid diamond symbol on road signs:

Leave the M62 at J7 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A557 heading south.

Follow the A557 to the A557/A562 junction and turn right onto the A562 heading west.

Continue on the A562 to the A562/A5300 roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A5300 heading north.

Proceed on the A5300 back to the M62 J6 and rejoin the M62 westbound to continue your journey.

