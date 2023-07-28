A man who sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman in a care home with has been jailed for 12 years.

Stanley Ekhator, 36, was for jailed for one count of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder in Manchester.

The investigation was launched on 17 December 2022 after officers received an allegation of rape from a 76-year-old woman at a care home.

Initial enquiries with the victim suggested that the attack had taken place the night before, police were told.

The victim was taken to Saint Mary’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for further tests and support.

Through extensive forensic investigation and CCTV analysis, officers identified that the suspect was potentially a member of staff at the victim’s care home.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Rape and Sexual Activity with a Person with Mental Disorder.

He was bailed pending further investigation.

Stanley Ekhator was further arrested on 13 January 2023 and charged with Sexual Activity with a Person with Mental Disorder.

Ekhator appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday 16 January 2023 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was found guilty on 3 July and was then sentenced to 12 years in custody.

Detective Constable Tanya Andreeva of GMP’s North Manchester CID said: “I commend the victim and her loved ones for their bravery throughout this investigation and for having the strength to report this horrific crime to Greater Manchester Police.

"This was a distressing and traumatic investigation for the victim and her loved ones.

“Ekhator’s lack of respect, remorse and his total disregard for the victim’s wellbeing is despicable.

"Ekhator used his position of trust and power to gain access to an extremely vulnerable elderly woman.

"He used this to his advantage and committed a horrific crime which has and will have a lasting impact on the victim and her loved ones’ lives.

“CCTV showed Ekhator entering the victim’s room for several minutes that evening before briefly leaving.

"Ekhator then enters the victim’s room again and stays for approximately five minutes.

"She bravely disclosed what happened when Ekhator was in her room the following day. Officers attended immediately to support her.

“The victim and her family’s bravery has been incredible from start to finish. Her strength and courage have shown throughout the investigation.

"We hope that today’s sentencing, in whatever way it can, will provide closure to her and her loved ones.

“We also completely understand that this case taking place in an assisted living/care home environment will cause some concern within the local community.

“We would like to assure members of the public that incidents are extremely rare, and we are working in collaboration with local authorities, care homes and support organisations to ensure that vulnerable people and residents are better protected and supported."