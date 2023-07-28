A hit-and-run driver who killed a dad as he left a pub then tried to set his car on fire in a bid to cover his tracks has been jailed for nine years.

Scott Freeth, 34, ploughed into David Clegg moments after the 56-year-old said goodbye to friends at the Royal Oak pub in Ashton-under-Lyne.

Instead of stopping and helping, Freeth fled the scene on Lees Road and later tried to to set his Mercedes Sprinter van on fire.

Eventually Freeth confessed, but as he remained under investigation, he was caught speeding again the following year. He has now been sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.

A large number of Mr Clegg's relatives were present at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court court as Freeth was sentenced.

Mr Clegg's death has left his teenage daughter, Casey, orphaned after her mother passed away years earlier.

The court heard that Freeth had been out driving in the van with two friends as passengers from around 10pm on 19 June 2021.

One of Freeth's friends said he was "driving like an idiot". They told him to slow down, the court heard, which he did for a period before speeding up again.

Freeth was driving at "excessive speed", overtaking on single carriageways, and at one point he went through a red light.

Mr Clegg had been enjoying a night at the pub in Hurst Cross with some friends. He left at around 11.45pm and Freeth - driving at 50mph in a 30mph zone - crashed into him.

Judge Bernadette Baxter said: "He had absolutely no chance."

Freeth then fled the scene and tried to set his van on fire. The judge accepted Freeth would have been in "shock", but said his "better senses should have taken over" soon after.

Judge Baxter added: "Sadly they didn't, and self-preservation kicked in and you went home."

The following day, Freeth called his mother and then a friend, who both told him to hand himself in. He eventually did and made "full admissions" to the police.

Freeth, of Thorncliffe Avenue, Dukinfield, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Mark Friend, mitigating, said: "Mr Freeth recognises that there must be significant punishment for his behaviour that evening. He knows it is well deserved."

In court, Judge Baxter said: "Whatever sentence I will pass will not assuage the grief of Mr Clegg's family. They will likely see whatever sentence I pass as inadequate given the precious life that has been lost, and the gap that has been left in their lives forever.

"In setting the appropriate sentence, I must, and will, be loyal to the guidelines that are presently in force for this offence."

The judge said the offence fell into the most serious category, giving a sentencing range of between eight and 18 years.

She added that the starting point for calculating Freeth's sentence was 14 years, before subtracting one-third for his early guilty plea.

Freeth was jailed for nine years and four months, two-thirds of which he must serve before being eligible for release. He was also banned from driving for 14 years and two months.

David Clegg was hit by Scott Freeth as he left the pub. Credit: MEN Media

After the hearing, Mr Clegg's daughter Casey, 16, said: "Waking up to be told that my dad had been killed not only devastated me, but ruined my life, my future and my plans."It was completely out of the blue and I didn’t expect it at all. It has impacted my life by not being able to grow up with my dad."He won’t see me grow up or be able to see his grandkids and it really upsets me.

"Father’s Day, birthdays, Christmases and even New Year’s Eve have completely changed. Father’s Day is the worst of all of them, because I can’t be with him."Mr Clegg's son, Mark, added: "One of the worst things was having to sit with him in a chapel of rest listening to the music we used to listen to together whilst he lies there in a coffin, not moving, literally broken into pieces because of what Scott Freeth did."Knowing there’s nothing I can do and that I’d lost my dad forever. And it now feels like I’ve lost a part of myself. Something I can never change."

Louise Farrar, senior associate solicitor for law firm CFG, who is representing the family, said after the hearing: "It’s truly devastating to see what the reckless and selfish actions of Scott Freeth have done to this family.

"Casey has been left to face life not only without her mum who sadly passed away when she was just nine years old, but now without her dad too."The impact that Freeth’s actions has had is unimaginable, and pleading guilty to the offences is the least he could do, but the sentencing won’t change what’s happened and nothing will ever give the family back what they’ve lost."We’ve been helping to support the family to make sure there’s a guardian in place for Casey so she has the support in place she needs, as well as referring the family to specialist bereavement charities to support them with their loss."We’ll continue looking at how we can help them through this difficult time."

