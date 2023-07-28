A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead after being 'violently attacked' in Lancaster.The body of Damian Jackson was found having suffered 'multiple injuries' at a flat on Regent Street on Tuesday, 25 July.

Emergency services say they were called after receiving reports of a sudden death.

Police are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area from 9am on 23 July to 11am on 25 July to come forward.Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb, of the Force Major Incident Team, said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with Damian’s family at this distressing time.

"If anybody has any information which they think would help our enquiries, I ask them to please get in contact as soon as possible.

"Someone will know the reasons why Damian was attacked in this violent way and I urge them to come forward. We are working hard to identify who is responsible."

