Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist, Lauren Ostridge

A woman who lives with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) says she contemplated taking her own life - and is calling for more awareness of the condition.

At the age of 13, Devika Digpal was diagnosed with PCOS, a common endocrine condition that affects how the ovaries work.

It can cause irregular periods, excessive hair growth, painful cysts and can even lead to infertility.

It is thought to affect more than three million women, and those assigned female at birth, across the UK, yet experts say research is underfunded.

PCOS is a very common endocrine condition which can affect as many as 1 in 10 women and those AFAB at birth.

Devika, from Stockport, explains: "I had my first period when I was 11, but I realised quickly that there was months going past where I wasn't having one at all.

"I had excess hair on my face. You're having to cover it up everyday by bleaching it - not really knowing what products you should be using as a kid.

"I couldn't live the same normal life that my friends were."

After contacting her GP, Devika was given an ultrasound which showed she had PCOS.

But despite her diagnosis, she says she was not given help or advice on how to alleviate the symptoms she was experiencing.

"I was on no treatments whatsoever. I was given a couple of pamphlets and told to go home and lose weight", Devika said.

In 2019, she spiraled into depression and contemplated taking her own life.

She said: "It's taken me 20 years to fully understand the condition. Women don't speak about it enough because we feel like we are judged for it.

"Especially, when you get married and the first question you get asked is: 'When are you going to have a baby?'

"That's probably one of the hardest questions to actually hear - and it's a constant thing."

Dr Bassel Wattar is an expert in polycystic ovary syndrome research.

Doctor Bassel Wattar, a Consultant obstetrician and gynecologist and research lead in PCOS, says part of the issue with PCOS diagnosis is "fragmented care".

He said: "Care for PCOS is shared. The GP, endocrinologist, gynecologist and fertility specialist all look after them and unfortunately they don't talk very well to each other.

"You get what I call fragmented care. They tackle one problem at a time, but nobody looks after PCOS as a whole and that's what leads to fragmented messaging.

"You need to take action and educate patients on how to deal with this condition."

Devika and her husband are saving up for private fertility treatment and recently set up an Instagram page to raise awareness of PCOS.

They want to make sure others living with the condition know they are never alone.

Rachel Mormon, the chair of PCOS charity Verity, says one of the reason why PCOS is not widely spoken about is because there is still a taboo around women's health.

What are the three main features of PCOS?

Irregular periods – which means your ovaries do not regularly release eggs (ovulation)

Excess androgen – high levels of "male" hormones in your body, which may cause physical signs such as excess facial or body hair

Polycystic ovaries – your ovaries become enlarged and contain many fluid-filled sacs (follicles) that surround the eggs (but despite the name, you do not actually have cysts if you have PCOS)

If you have at least two of these features, you may be diagnosed with PCOS.

Other symptoms include

Difficulty getting pregnant as a result of irregular ovulation or no ovulation

Weight gain

Thinning hair and hair loss from the head

Oily skin or acne

What is PCOS caused by?

The exact cause of PCOS is unknown but it is related to abnormal hormone levels in the body, including high levels of insulin, according to the NHS.

Insulin is a hormone that controls sugar levels in the body.

Many women with PCOS are resistant to the action of insulin in their body and produce higher levels of insulin to overcome this.

This contributes to the increased production and activity of hormones like testosterone.

You can find more information on PCOS on the NHS website. For support, contact PCOS charity Verity.

