Bury FC triumphant Gigg Lane return marked by 5-1 win

Fans react to the Gigg Lane return

Bury Football Club have enjoyed a triumphant return to competitive football at Gigg Lane with a 5-1 win against Glossop North End.

The shakers beat Glossop 5-1 in the North West Counties League - the ninth tier of English football.

It is the first time in four years Bury have played competitively at their home football ground since the side was expelled from the Football League in 2019 amid rising debts.

Crowds flocked back to the famous stadium to see the side, with around four thousand tickets sold for the match - matching their attendances from their last League Two campaign.

And their fans were as thrilled as the team both to be back at Gigg Lane, and with the score.

"It's a real experience - I didn't think I'd ever get back here!" said one delighted long term supporter.

"We've got to look to the future now - onwards and upwards." added another fan.

After four years, league football at Gigg Lane is back Credit: ITV News

The emotional return follows a difficult time for the Shakers.

Following their expulsion from the Football League, some fans went on to form Bury AFC, who represented the town in non-league football and play at Stainton Park.

The original Bury FC continued as a fan-led business entity and completed a purchase from the administrator in 2022.

It May 2023 the two clubs merged after a vote, with the promise of playing again at the home of Bury Football Club, Gigg Lane.

Gigg Lane, Bury

The match with Glossop follows pre season friendlies against Bradford City and Preston North End.