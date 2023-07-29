The last known sighting of a man who was found dead after being "violently attacked" in his own flat have been released by police.

The body of Damian Jackson was discovered at his home on Regent Street, Lancaster, where he lived alone, on Tuesday 25 July.

A post-mortem found he died of "multiple injuries".

Lancashire Police have now released a CCTV image showing the 50-year-old shopping in an Aldi supermarket on Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster, at 10:20am on Sunday, 23 July.

Detective working on this investigation and specialist officers, including crime scene investigators and forensic experts, remain at Damian’s flat at this time.

This is the last known sighting of Damian, who was found dead two days later. Credit: Lancashire Police

Detective Superintendent Gareth Willis, who is Head of Major Crime, believes the "answers lie within the community".

He is appealing for anybody who saw or spoke with Damian or saw anything unusual or suspicious around Regent Street between Sunday morning and Tuesday to contact police.

Detective Superintendent Willis said: "We have a dedicated team of investigators working day and night to identify who is responsible for Damian’s death and bring them to justice.

“The CCTV from Aldi is the last confirmed sighting we have of Damian and some 48 hours later he was sadly found within his flat.

"I am convinced the answers lie within the local community.

"I would ask anyone who knows what happened to Damian, or can help us understand what his movements were in the days and hours before his death to come forward.”